Kansas high school sports photographer dies after accidental hit on football sidelines

A Kansas high school sports photographer has died after she was accidentally hit by football players on the sidelines of a game and suffered a concussion.

Linda Gregory, 69, died Friday, four days after she fell and hit her head on concrete while photographing a junior varsity game between Wichita Northwest High School and Bishop Carroll High on Sept. 4, her husband Mel Gregory announced on Facebook.

Linda Gregory was a longtime supporter and photographer for Wichita Northwest High School, the school said in a Facebook tribute.

While snapping photos of the match up, she was “ran into” when players fell out of bounds, Wichita Northwest’s football team coach Steve Martin said in a Facebook post.

"Linda hit her head on the concrete apron of the track and was taken into observation to a local hospital. As the evening went on her conditions have gotten worse," Martin said.

Her husband, who shared a photography business with Linda, shared updates on Facebook stating that she was in the ICU, suffered brain bleeding, and later placed on life support.

In a post Wednesday, he wrote that Linda was surrounded by her kids, family friends and colleagues. He announced her passing just two days later.

Friday evening, Mel Gregory and his family attended the Northwest High School football game where Linda was honored for her dedication to the school and “her boys,” as she fondly called the athletes.

"As far as Linda’s passing. It was peaceful and as she wished took little time," Mel Gregory wrote on Facebook. "We had a family honor ceremony in her room and she will be transported tonight to Kansas City for the necessary preparation for donation. Unfortunately, some of her organs were not capable of being harvested but they will still be much for helping others to live."

He shared his gratitude for the outpouring of support to his family.

“I want you to know that Linda would have been surprised and overwhelmed by the support and publicity of her tragic death. We are trying to set up a foundation to fund a scholarship for prospective photographers and will keep you posted," he wrote.

"I also want you to know that she would want you to place no blame on anybody, schools, sports, or players for her accident. I know that the players are traumatized and on her behalf, I want to show them support,” he continued. “Having said that I will end with what Linda would say tonight: Go Grizzlies!!!”

The high school honored Linda's legacy by having a moment of silence for her at the Friday game where players wore Linda's initials "LG" on their helmets.

“Linda’s sideline presence and constant support of our students will be sorely missed at Northwest High school,” the school said.

Tributes poured in on social media for Linda, remembering her as a gracious soul passionate about photography.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, an alum of Wichita Northwest High, asked for prayers on Tuesday.

“These are the most genuine, polite, kind, giving, whole hearted people. Prayers out to you and your wonderful wife Mel Gregory,” he wrote on Facebook.

Family-friend Joanna Chadwick told NBC affiliate KSN of Wichita Linda and Mel were like a third set of grandparents to her sons.

“Frankly, I think we all need to have a Linda in us. We all need to be that person that does something good for nothing in return,” Chadwick said.

The high school football coach Martin wrote on Facebook to Mel: " I wanted to let our boys that didn’t know Linda that long how much Linda and you meant to our program and my family! She will live forever in this program! We will honor her everytime we step foot on that field!"