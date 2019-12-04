Kentucky mom allegedly sold infant for $2K, three people arrested

A local elementary school in Bowling Green alerted police that a woman was "giving a child away."

By Ben Kesslen

Three people were arrested in Kentucky for the alleged sale of an infant for $2,000, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a city two hours southwest of Louisville, said they received a tip from a local elementary school that was a woman was “giving a child away.”

Maria Domingo Perez, the mother of the infant, who gave conflicting statements but eventually told police she gave the child to Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose.Warren County Regional Jail

Officers spoke to the mother of the infant, Maria Domingo Perez, who provided conflicting statements but eventually told police she gave her child to two people, Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose.

Detectives questioned Manuel and Jose, who admitted purchasing the infant for $2,000, police said.

Police did not say the exact age of the infant who was sold, but said that both the child and Domingo Perez’s four other children have been taken into custody by social services. Authorities also did not give any motive for the sale.

Domingo Perez, Manuel, and Jose have all been charged with selling or purchasing a child for adoption, a felony, and are being held in Warren County Regional Jail, police said.

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 