Kentucky revokes license and orders children removed from Brooklawn foster care facility where 7-year-old boy died

The Kentucky agency that oversees youth care facilities said it will permanently remove children from the Louisville youth residential treatment facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July, and will also revoke its license to operate.

“Today, the state announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, following an investigation into the death of Ja’Ceon Terry, age seven, who died on July 17 at the facility,” the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a statement Thursday.

Uspiritus did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ja'Ceon Terry. Law Offices of Croley & Foley

The action comes more than five months after the boy’s death, which was ruled a homicide by “positional asphyxia” in September by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and follows an NBC News investigation into the Brooklawn facility that revealed allegations of wrongdoing at that site and its sister campus several years before Ja’Ceon died.

The months-long investigation, conducted by the Cabinet’s Office of Inspector General and Department for Community Based Services, cited several “failures” at the Brooklawn facility.

Brooklawn did not maintain staffing ratios required to assure that residents were adequately supervised, failed to “prohibit cruel and unusual disciplinary measures including verbal abuse, ridicule or humiliation,” and didn’t record and keep records of accidents or other incidents that posed threats to residents and staff.

“These areas of non-compliance ultimately led to the death of a child,” the inspector general said in a letter sent to the facility’s owner and operator Uspiritus on Thursday.

Uspiritus can appeal the license revocation, and the failures cited in the “statement of deficiencies is preliminary until the appeal window for the licensee has expired,” Susan Dunlap, a spokesperson for the agency, said Thursday.

The state, which stopped placing children in foster care at Brooklawn following Ja’Ceon’s death, directed Uspiritus to safely transition any children who remain at Brooklawn to alternate placements within 15 days.

On the day the Ja’Ceon died, a program manager recalled being told that the child had been held in a chokehold by two employees and that he began to vomit, according to a source with knowledge of the encounter.

The facility said it “dismissed” the two employees who it says were involved immediately after the incident and the Cabinet suspended new foster care placements at Brooklawn.

Police and state officials say they are still investigating Ja’Ceon’s death, and no charges have been filed.

“Today’s action should give clear warning that the cabinet will aggressively investigate and take action when Kentuckians in its care are harmed or exploited,” Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said in a statement. “This outcome is necessary, but nothing we do will bring back Ja’Ceon Terry.”

Kentucky mother Autumn Janeway wrote "Uspiritus hurt my son Anthony and killed Ja'Ceon!" on the back window of her car. Michael Swensen for NBC News

The cabinet said it is also investigating additional allegations.

Last month, it launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the Brooklawn facility.

“The cabinet is charged with the safety and well-being of vulnerable Kentuckians, especially children, and that’s why we have taken steps to revoke Brooklawn’s license.” Freidlander said. “What took place at Brooklawn is a tragedy.”