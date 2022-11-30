Lawsuit accusing former 'SNL' star Horatio Sanz of grooming, assaulting teen is dismissed

A lawsuit accusing former “Saturday Night Live” star Horatio Sanz of grooming a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her two decades ago her was dismissed, according to a court filing.

The suit, filed in August 2021 in New York City Supreme Court by a woman identified as a “Jane Doe,” was dismissed by both parties on Nov. 23, according to the filing.

The claim cannot be refiled because it was dismissed with prejudice.

“All claims asserted by Plaintiff Jane Doe … are hereby dismissed with prejudice, without costs and attorneys’ fees to any party or against any other party," the filing said.

A lawyer for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawyers for Sanz and NBCUniversal, the other defendants listed in the filing, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night. NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News. Representatives for the company did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit had described the plaintiff as a "Saturday Night Live" superfan who wrote about the show on a website and met Sanz after he and another cast mate emailed her in January 2000.

Sanz, who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” between 1998 and 2006, was 31. The plaintiff was 15, according to the suit.

In a court filing in April, Sanz acknowledged knowing the teen but denied the allegations.

After the suit was filed, a lawyer for Sanz, Andrew Brettler, called the claims "totally meritless" in an August 2021 statement. "However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false," Brettler said at the time.