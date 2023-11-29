Lawsuit filed against railroad company after derailment, chemical spill in Kentucky

A week after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in a small Kentucky town, two residents have filed a lawsuit against the railroad company, alleging that CSX was negligent and exposed them to ultrahazardous chemicals.

Two of the 16 CSX train cars that derailed were breached, spilling molten sulfur. They caught fire and burned for 24 hours, releasing toxic levels of the gas sulfur dioxide into the nearby town of Livingston.

Two residents of Rockcastle County accused CSX of exposing them to substances that "have been proven to cause long-term medical problems for humans," in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Eastern Kentucky District Court.

The rail company said last week that molten sulfur is known to release sulfur dioxide when it burns.

Residents in Livingston were encouraged to evacuate by CSX, causing more than 100 people to spend their Thanksgiving in hotel rooms in Mount Vernon, the railroad operator said last week.

The lawsuit alleges that the residents suffered chemical irritation in their throats, eyes, lungs, mouths and lips.

CSX said it is reviewing the allegations. The company, which provided lodging, supplies and food to residents affected by the derailment, said it will continue to provide support for the community.

"We pride ourselves on being a safe railroad, and in the rare occurrence of an incident like the one in Livingston, KY we respond quickly, prioritizing safety and supporting recovery of the community," said the company in an email.

The two women named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit — Lauren Webb and Debbie Francisco — live less than two miles from the site of the derailment. According to the lawsuit, their homes were covered in toxic smoke, endangering their families.

“Webb has suffered and continues to suffer from a sore throat, trouble breathing, headaches, and a respiratory infection since her exposure to the toxins released from the CSX train derailment,” said the lawsuit.

CSX said an investigation found that the derailment was caused by a failed wheel bearing.

The train cars, chemicals and 2,500 tons of impacted soil were removed from the site by Sunday afternoon, CSX said in a statement Sunday. The railroad said it is working to repair the tracks and restore service on the rail line.

The lawsuit alleges that the trackside detectors on the trains, which sound an alarm when the wheels reach abnormally high temperatures, were not placed close enough together or monitored closely enough.

The lawsuit did not specify an amount for the damages but seeks funding for a medical monitoring program and litigation expenses.