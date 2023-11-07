Leaping deer caught on video damaging pickup truck just before owner sells it

A deer leapt 20 feet and landed on a pristine white pickup truck on Friday — minutes before the owner was about to sell it.

In footage that has since gone viral, the deer can be seen flying through the air across a driveway in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, and straight onto a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, causing a considerable dent.

The asking price of $9,400 was brought down to $8,500 as a result.

The owner, who caught the remarkable moment on his security camera, said he can see the funny side of it.

"I just couldn’t believe it," Jay Vaughan told NBC Philadelphia on Monday. "You promised the guy, that truck’s in immaculate condition and a deer comes out of nowhere and just caves the side of it in."

"I’ve watched it at least 100 times because it’s still funny to hear it crashed into the side of the bed," Vaughan said.

It's unclear if the deer was injured, but the animal was able to hop out of the bed of the truck and swiftly run away.

Vaughan's son, Troy Wescott, who often plays basketball in the driveway, was just a few feet away when the deer leapt into the truck.

"It’s funny seeing it on the video but it was shocking to see in person. I’ve never seen anything jump that high in my life,” he told NBC Philadelphia. "I’m not going to ever forget this."