At least 1 dead in major, fiery highway crash in Atlanta area

By Nicole Acevedo
At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer that sparked a large fire on an Atlanta-area highway on Saturday morning, authorities said.
Traffic on Interstate 85 near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county border was temporarily shut down, and drivers were evacuated from their vehicles.
Flames from the crash rose 30 feet high, and some drivers were stuck over two hours while emergency responders worked to control the blaze, reported NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta.
Brush fires resulting from the blaze affected multiple nearby businesses and caused some power outages in the area, the county fire department said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.