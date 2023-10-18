At least 189 decomposed bodies were removed from 'green' Colorado funeral home

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Nearly 200 bodies were removed last week from a Colorado building owned by a funeral home that had advertised “green burials,” a much higher number of human remains than investigators had expected to find, authorities said Tuesday.

Alerted by reports of a putrid smell coming from the building earlier this month, officers in Penrose found a mass of improperly stored bodies. At that time they could not confirm the number.

But on Friday, at least 189 bodies were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home, according to a statement from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The bodies were taken to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, CBI said.