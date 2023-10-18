At least 189 decomposed bodies were removed from 'green' Colorado funeral home

Nearly 200 bodies were removed last week from a Colorado building owned by a funeral home that had advertised “green burials,” a much higher number of human remains than investigators had expected to find, authorities said Tuesday.
Alerted by reports of a putrid smell coming from the building earlier this month, officers in Penrose found a mass of improperly stored bodies. At that time they could not confirm the number.
But on Friday, at least 189 bodies were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home, according to a statement from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The bodies were taken to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, CBI said.
“The total number of decedents could change as the identification and investigative processes continue,” the bureau said in the statement.
Personnel with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office will work to confirm the identities and notify families, CBI said. There is no timeline for when these steps will be completed, the agency said.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said in Tuesday's statement: “We are conducting extensive coordination efforts as we focus on the identification of the decedents and provide notifications to ensure the families are given accurate information to prevent further victimization as they continue to grieve their loved ones.”
On Oct. 6, authorities announced that at least 115 bodies had been improperly stored at the funeral home.
Deputies were first sent to the building on Oct. 3, to investigate a “suspicious incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the property the next day. Investigators determined human remains were being improperly stored.
“Green Burial is a natural way of caring for your loved one with minimal environmental impact,” the funeral home’s website states, adding. “Green Burial aids in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions and the preservation of habitat, WITHOUT the use of harsh embalming chemicals, metallic, plastic or unnatural items.”
Under Colorado law, green burials are legal. Remains that are not buried within 24 hours, however, must be properly refrigerated.
During a news conference Oct. 6, authorities said no arrests had been made, but investigators were in contact with local and federal prosecutors.