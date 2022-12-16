At least three people were killed when a bus and tractor-trailer collided on a Virginia highway overnight just outside of Colonial Williamsburg, authorities said Friday.

State police learned of the crash on eastbound Interstate 64 in York County at 1:38 a.m. EST, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the three victims had been riding, but both drivers appeared to survive the crash, a state police spokesperson said. All 22 passengers on the commercial bus were unrestrained, according to police.

Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Dec. 16, 2022. Virginia State Police via AP

The names of the three people who died were not disclosed, pending next-of-kin notification.

The accident happened about one mile east of Exit 242, which connects I-64 to Virginia State Route 199. The crash site is just north of Williamsburg, one of America’s oldest cities and former capital of the colony.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.