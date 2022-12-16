IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least 3 killed in a crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on a Virginia interstate

All 22 passengers on the bus were unrestrained at the time of the collision on Interstate 64, state police said.
By David K. Li

At least three people were killed when a bus and tractor-trailer collided on a Virginia highway overnight just outside of Colonial Williamsburg, authorities said Friday.

State police learned of the crash on eastbound Interstate 64 in York County at 1:38 a.m. EST, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the three victims had been riding, but both drivers appeared to survive the crash, a state police spokesperson said. All 22 passengers on the commercial bus were unrestrained, according to police. 


Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County, Va.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Dec. 16, 2022. Virginia State Police via AP

The names of the three people who died were not disclosed, pending next-of-kin notification.

The accident happened about one mile east of Exit 242, which connects I-64 to Virginia State Route 199. The crash site is just north of Williamsburg, one of America’s oldest cities and former capital of the colony.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

