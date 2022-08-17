Little League World Series player seriously injured after falling from bunk bed 

A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series was seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed in a dormitory for players, officials and family members said.

Little League International said in a statement that Easton Oliverson of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League "sustained an injury" within his dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning. The organization said he was transported to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Facebook and Instagram accounts set up in support of Oliverson, known by the nickname "Tank," and linked to the Snow Canyon Little League's team, said the baseball player had fallen from a bunk bed in the dormitory.

The accounts, which appear to feature updates from Oliverson's family, said the player was airlifted to hospital and "taken into surgery where the amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize him." The accounts said Oliverson was believed to have fractured his skull and suffered an epidural hematoma, which sees blood build between the skull and dura mater, the outermost layer protecting the brain.

Doctors were able to successfully remove the hematoma and stop the bleeding, both accounts said Tuesday. However, they said the youngster was not "out of the woods yet."

Oliverson's fall came after Snow Canyon became the first team from Utah to advance to the World Series tournament in its 75-year history.

Oliverson had been filled with "pure joy" after getting to take part in a media day with ESPN, the accounts said. "Now Heavenly Father has given him this challenge," they said.

In an update on Tuesday night, the accounts said Oliverson was "proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is," with doctors able to remove a breathing tube the player had been given and results from an MRI scan appearing to be "very promising." NBC News has contacted Oliverson's family, as well as his team for more information.

“He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he’s at, but the doctors are all really positive,” Oliverson’s uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “All of the steps moving forward have been good so far.”

Beck, who described Oliverson as “very thoughtful for a 12-year-old," said the incident was spurred by "just a really simple thing — something that we’ve all probably done is fall off the bed."

He said that one of Oliverson's teammates had been woken up by the player's fall and sought out help. “Had that other player not been wakened by him falling, he may not have made it,” Beck said.

Little League International said officials had spoken with Oliverson's family on Tuesday afternoon and "were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress."

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," it said.

Little League International said it would continue to use all available resources "to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."

"In the interest of privacy, it would be inappropriate to comment further, and additional updates will be issued as they are available," it said.

The Snow Canyon Little League team is scheduled to play its first game of the Little League World Series on Friday afternoon.