Live updates: 'Life-threatening' floods slam Vermont as torrential rains pound New England

Millions of people in New England were under flood watches on Tuesday morning as torrential rains pounded the region, causing major flooding in Vermont, forecasters said.

Videos showed streets transformed into rivers in Vermont in what authorities warned was "life-threatening" flooding that Gov. Phil Scott compared to Tropical Storm Irene.

Torrential rains across parts of New England will be "slow to subside and dissipate" as "significant flooding remains possible," the National Weather Service said.

Flood watches are expected to remain in effect for much of the region throughout the day Tuesday.