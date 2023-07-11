Live updates: 'Life-threatening' floods slam Vermont as torrential rains pound New England

Millions of people in New England were under flood watches on Tuesday morning as torrential rains pounded the region, causing major flooding in Vermont, forecasters said.
Videos showed streets transformed into rivers in Vermont in what authorities warned was "life-threatening" flooding that Gov. Phil Scott compared to Tropical Storm Irene.
Torrential rains across parts of New England will be "slow to subside and dissipate" as "significant flooding remains possible," the National Weather Service said.
Flood watches are expected to remain in effect for much of the region throughout the day Tuesday.
What to know about the severe weather
- Vermont’s governor said Monday night some parts of the state had seen flooding worse than in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene, a historic storm that destroyed bridges, homes and roads.
- Downtown Montpelier, the capital of Vermont, was flooded overnight, prompting officials to close the downtown section of the city until noon Tuesday.
- A woman in her 40s was swept away by rapid waters in Orange County, 60 miles north of New York City, as she sought higher ground with her dog.
A man walks through floodwaters, carrying his belongings out of a home in Bridgewater, Vt., on Monday:
NY had more than 8 inches of rain, but worst considered over, governor says
More than two dozen sections of highways and state routes in New York state were closed due to heavy rain Monday night, the governor said, after more than 8 inches of rain fell over two days.
“While much of the storm has passed through New York, it’s critical to remain vigilant,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement last night.
A woman in Orange County, New York, died as she sought higher ground during flooding Sunday, officials said.
Bridge inspection teams were also dispatched to look at structures in the wake of the flooding, among other assistance, the governor’s office said.
Vermont flooding compared to Tropical Storm Irene
Vermont’s governor Monday night said some parts of the state had seen flooding worse than in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene, a historic storm that destroyed bridges, homes and roads.
“Flooding in parts of Vermont have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene, and rivers are expected to continue rising through the night. Stay away from waterways,” Gov. Phil Scott tweeted.
Irene began as a hurricane that struck the Caribbean before making landfall in North Carolina in August 2011. By the time it reached Vermont it was a tropical storm.
Irene caused catastrophic inland flooding in Vermont, as well as in New Jersey and Massachusetts, researchers at the National Hurricane Center wrote in a subsequent report. Over 40 people died in Puerto Rico and the continental United States. A state report said six people in Vermont died. The National Weather Service said Irene ranked as the second-greatest natural disaster in Vermont’s history.
As water is expected to recede, Montpelier is closed downtown
The city of Montpelier is urging business owners to have patience, but the downtown section of the city is closed until noon today after flooding.
The swollen Winooski River and rainfall flooded the area. Water is expected to recede as the river crests at major flood stage.
“We know that business owners will be anxious to check out their stores but we urge patience,” the city said in a statement. “Damage is unlikely to get worse between 8 AM and noon as water levels drop.”
Officials want to inspect safety issues as water recedes in the city of around 8,000. The Winooski River at Montpelier could crest at 22.4 feet before it starts to recede, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Torrential rains to continue across New England
