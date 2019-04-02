Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 1:57 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Police in Louisiana and the FBI are searching for a runaway teenage girl who disappeared Thursday and might be with a 47-year-old man.

Domeanna Spell, 15, has light brown hair and hazel eyes, but the FBI said she may have changed her appearance to avoid being found.

Domeanna Spell, 15, was last seen in Louisiana on March 28, 2019. Authorities suspect she is traveling with Cory Disotell. FBI / National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

She was last seen getting off the bus Thursday morning at Port Barre High School, about 30 miles north of Lafayette, according to NBC affiliate WSDU.

A missing persons report said Spell could be with Cory Disotell, 47, and traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate.