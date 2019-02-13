Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 13, 2019, 9:47 PM GMT By Alex Johnson

Lyndon LaRouche, a notorious conspiracy theorist who ran for president eight times — once from prison — on platforms asserting that Queen Elizabeth II was a drug dealer and that numerous top government officials were Soviet agents, has died, his political organization confirmed Wednesday.

He was 96.

The group, LaRouche PAC, didn't report a cause of death in an announcement that trumpeted the "big ideas for which history will honor him."

He certainly had big ideas.

LaRouche, who had been a Marxist but evolved into a hard-right conservative, was one of the great odd characters of American political life during the second half of the 20th century, inspiring a following of "LaRouchies" who tirelessly picketed political rallies of all stripes demanding that their leader's claims be heard.

In addition to his thoughts about the United Kingdom and its queen, LaRouche espoused other bizarre theories that managed to encompass extreme elements of both the left and the right, including that:

Jews control the pornography trade, and the Holocaust was a hoax.

Wall Street is a cancer.

Only the restraining influence of the U.S. military has prevented successive presidents from launching a nuclear war.

People with the HIV virus that causes AIDS should be quarantined from the rest of the population.

Global warming is a fraud.

The United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are antithetical to the Platonic ideal of a "perfectly sovereign nation-state republic."

And so forth.

He once published a book alleging that some members of President George W. Bush's administration were "children of Satan," and his organization sponsored posters calling for the impeachment of President Barack Obama, whom it depicted wearing a Hitler mustache.

In 1988, LaRouche was convicted of mail fraud and tax evasion; he was paroled in 1994. That didn't stop him from running in the Democratic presidential primaries in 1992, however.

Jim Bakker, the disgraced evangelist who served time with him in the same prison, said in a 2004 interview with The Washington Post that LaRouche received a daily intelligence report from followers in his cell, which LaRouche believed was bugged.

"To say that Lyndon was slightly paranoid would be like saying the Titanic had a bit of a leak," Bakker said.

