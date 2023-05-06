Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby

Mage sprinted to victory Saturday at the scratch-filled 149th Kentucky Derby, bringing trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano their first garland of roses.

Capping a sad and tumultuous week at famed Churchill Downs, the speedster — a grandson of 2007 Preakness champ Curlin and 2008 Derby winner Big Brown — stayed close to the lead throughout before finding a second wind down the stretch at Churchill Downs.

Mage had raised eyebrows with an impressive place finish at the Florida Derby five weeks ago, in race won by Forte, the favorite that day, but Forte was scratched ahead of Saturday's running.

Mage's path to Triple Crown glory will now run through Baltimore, where the 148th running of the Preakness is set for May 20 at Pimlico Race Course.

The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of horse racing's holy trinity, is set for June 10, just outside of New York City.

The Derby went off under a cloud Saturday at Churchill Downs, as seven horses have died there in the past week, including Derby hopeful Wild On Ice.

In Saturday's second race, 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream suffered a right knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles told The Associated Press. Then in Race 8, Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury and was put down, trainer Joe Lejzerowicz told the AP.

The deaths led to the indefinite suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in what Churchill Downs Incorporated called the “highly unusual sudden deaths” of two of his horses.

Joseph-trained Lord Miles had been slated to run in the Derby but was scratched due to the suspension.

The deaths renewed concerns about the sport's safety record and treatment of horses.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a long-time critic of horse racing, said this week that thoroughbreds "don't consent" to their careers as racers and are "forced to sprint — often under the threat of whips and even illegal electric-shocking devices — at speeds so fast that they frequently sustain injuries and even hemorrhage from the lungs."

Hours before the race, morning-line favorite Forte was scratched due to a bruised right foot. Forte was the fifth horse forced to withdraw late from the race.

There haven't been this many Derby scratches since 1936, when five entrants pulled out just before the race.