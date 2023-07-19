Man accused in deaths of 3 women over 3-month span in Dallas

A man was accused of murder in the killings of three women over a three-month span in Dallas, authorities said Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation identified the suspect as Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found dead April 22, according to the statement. Her body was found in an open field south of downtown Dallas and her death was being investigated as a homicide, the department said at the time. A cause of death was not provided.

Cherish Gibson, 25, was found on the same block as Robinson roughly two months later, on June 24. She had been fatally stabbed, the department said in an earlier statement.

On Saturday, a third woman was found two miles away, near the Trinity River, police said. Her manner of death was ruled homicide. She has not been identified.

At least two of the victims have possible ties to sex work, police said in an earlier statement.

The department added that investigations into the three cases are ongoing.

Sanchez Garcia will be charged with three counts of murder, police said.

Additional details about the circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.