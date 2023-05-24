A man accused of trespassing at a Virginia preschool had an AK-47 rifle in his car and told officers he was headed to the CIA, police said Wednesday.

Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony possession of a firearm on a school property following the incident at the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, according to a statement from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers found an unarmed Sandow, who told them “he was making his way to the CIA,” police said. The CIA’s headquarters is located about a mile away in Langley, an unincorporated community in Fairfax County.

A search warrant was executed on Sandow's vehicle and two firearms were recovered.

Police shared a photo of the weaponry on the department's Twitter page. The photo showed an AK-47, a handgun, a cache of ammunition and several magazines. Police have not said why the suspect had the firearms in his car.

Sandow remains in custody at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. It is not clear if he has a lawyer.

The school did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The incident in McLean follows the arrest of a man on multiple charges after authorities said he crashed into barriers near the White House on Monday.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, made incriminating statements that indicated to investigators that he was seeking to harm the president, officials said Tuesday.