Man missing for 2 weeks at sea found alive, drifting in life raft off Washington coast

A man on a boat from Washington state that went missing two weeks ago was found floating in a raft in the Pacific, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday.

One of two passengers of the vessel — the Evening, a 43-foot boat that departed Grays Harbor, Washington, on Oct. 12 — was discovered adrift in a life raft on Thursday by some good Samaritans, the USCG Pacific Northwest announced on X.

A group of individuals on a fishing trip spotted and rescued the man around 70 miles from Cape Flattery, in the Northwest corner of Washington.

The rescued individual was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday night, per the USCG.

A missing mariner was located alive in a life raft. U.S. Coast Guard

The man had been surviving on salmon while alone at sea for thirteen days, according to one of the fishermen who said he found him on a raft, NBC News affiliate in Seattle KING reported.

“We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional,” Ryan Planes, one of the good Samaritans, told the news station.

The USCG had suspended the search for the missing vessel on Oct. 25 and issued condolences on X to family members of the missing mariners. The other passenger on the vessel remains missing as the USCG continues to investigate the incident.

The USCG did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.