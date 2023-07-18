Man fired from Louisiana shipyard returns to kill 2 former coworkers, officials say

A man who was recently fired from a Louisiana shipyard returned to his former workplace and killed two ex-coworkers, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who law enforcement is not identifying, died in a shootout with deputies less than two hours after the Monday afternoon incident.

Deputies arrived at the FMT Shipyard in Harvey, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, at around 1 p.m. where they found two unresponsive men with at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is not identifying the victims pending notification of next of kin.

It's not believed that the two employees had anything to do with the suspect's firing, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters at a news briefing on Monday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and was eventually picked up by his mother near the shipyard and dropped off to his apartment in the 2100 block of Manhattan Boulevard, Lopinto said.

Deputies don't believe the suspect's mother knew about the shooting.

At around 2:45 p.m., the suspect was approached by deputies as he was seen walking to a dumpster near the apartment complex.

"He actually picked up his firearm and started firing shots at our officers," Lopinto said. "I have numerous officers that returned fire at that point in time and he is now pronounced dead here on the scene."

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.