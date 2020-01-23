A Florida man jumped to his death off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, officials said.
Security video footage captured the 46-year-old Naples resident taking his fatal fall from the Oasis of the Seas, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman h Ricardo Castrodad told NBC News.
The man-over-board report came to the Coast Guard at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Castrodad.
Dive teams from the city and state police agencies in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovered the body several hours later, according to the Coast Guard.
The cruise was a chartered journey by Atlantis Events, a California-based travel company that specializes in excursions for the gay community. Atlantis billed this journey aboard the Oasis of the Seas as "The World's Largest Gay Cruise."
A rep for the company could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.
"We are assisting authorities with their investigation of the death of a male guest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last evening," a Royal Caribbean said in a statement Thursday.
"Security footage indicates the man intentionally went overboard from Oasis of the Seas. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Shortly after the man went missing, the ship sounded an alarm and had passengers report to their muster station, the location where they're assigned to be in case of an emergency, witnesses said.
"Sirens just blared and we were all told to be quiet in order to process the line quickly," traveler Eric Patton tweeted last night, explaining how the ship sought to account for all on board.
Oasis of The Seas pushed off from Miami this past Sunday and is still scheduled to make it back to that port this upcoming Sunday.