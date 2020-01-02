Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a man who was killed while chasing down a thief who stole his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland, California.
Oakland police said they responded to a report of a laptop theft at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A man whom police have not identified was on a laptop computer in a Starbucks when a person approached him, took his laptop, and ran. The victim chased down the thief, who got into an SUV parked around the corner, according to police and witnesses.
“It was such a scramble; it was literally like a movie," a woman named Julie, who did not provide her last name, told NBC Bay Area.
Witnesses said they saw the victim try to get into the thieves’ car, with one onlooker saying the man did a “superman-type dive” into the SUV.
But the suspects were able to drive off, and the man was critically injured after he hung onto the vehicle as it sped away, police and witnesses said.
"It was like his arm was up and his head was being dragged against the concrete," Julie said. "It was so awful."
The man was brought to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to the man’s death, which authorities have ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and a third suspect remains at large, according to NBC Bay Area.
A small memorial to the man sprung up at the Starbucks, with flowers placed outside in his honor.