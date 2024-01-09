Marijuana-filled diaper and Naruto throwing knives among items passengers tried to sneak onto planes in 2023

An explosive hidden inside an energy drink can and a knife inside a prosthetic foot were two of the most bizarre items Transportation Security Administration officials discovered last year.

Each year, the agency releases its annual list of the Top-10 "best catches."

It started doing so in 2016, when it included a full-sized movie prop corpse, a Hello Kitty pistol and a golden hand grenade.

No. 2 on last year's list was marijuana concealed inside an adult diaper. The discovery was made because a checkpoint scanner at LaGuardia Airport in New York was alarmed about a woman's groin, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"The woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from TSA and from her traveling companion—her mom!" Farbstein said in a statement Tuesday. "She told officials that she didn’t want her mother to find out that she was packing the pot."

That wasn't the first time TSA agents discovered prohibited items in a diaper at LaGuardia. In December, Farbstein said in a post on X that 17 bullets were found in an otherwise clean disposable diaper carried by a man from Arkansas.

Passengers also tried to sneak illicit items in food products. This year, a knife hidden inside a loaf of keto bread and a bag of methamphetamines inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder made the TSA's "best catches."

A burrito filled with methamphetamines dubbed a "meth-rrito" on the 2021 list and a handgun concealed inside raw chicken have also made the "best catches" list.

“We hate to break it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the TSA wrote in an Instagram post in 2022.

Individuals who show up to TSA checkpoints with illicit items are referred to airport police, according to the TSA's website. From there, police decide whether a civil penalty should be pursued.

TSA press secretary R. Carter Langston said the administration's social media team tries to represent different airports and regions across its list as a reminder to passengers that they should pay attention to the prohibited items list.

"The most bizarre item on the list for me would have to be the giant bullet," Langston said about the 35MM projectile found in a passenger's bag at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. "Even if it was inert — it's just the fear factor alone that it might bring to other passengers."

Langston said oftentimes, passengers tell TSA officers that they didn't even realize the item they were carrying was prohibited.

Here's are five more items that made the TSA best catches from 2023: