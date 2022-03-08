Married couple found stabbed to death on side of Florida road, police say

The bodies of a married couple, last believed to be riding bicycles home, were found on the side of a Florida road after police said they were brutally stabbed to death.

Terry and Brenda Aultman, both residents of Daytona Beach, were found dead Sunday near the intersection of North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The agency was notified about the couple at 1:57 a.m., and first responders discovered the couple “both covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to their bodies,” police said in a news release.

They were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators spoke to a man who made the initial 911 call and a woman at the scene who said they found Terry, 48, lying facedown and Brenda, 55, lying on her back in a grassy area next to a sidewalk.

Two bicycles were found near the bodies that are now being processed as evidence.

“It appears that the victims were using their bicycles to get home after participating in Bike Week festivities when the attack happened,” police said in a news release.

Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week, dubbed the “world’s largest motorcycle event” on its website, kicked off Friday and will last through March 13.

The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s office will perform autopsies to determine the exact cause of death.

“We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case,” Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement. “I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims.”

Police are working to determine a motive in the attack and identify who was involved.

A person of interest is being sought by police, described as a man of unknown race, wearing light-colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us.