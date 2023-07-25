'Massive amount' of evidence recovered from home of Gilgo Beach murder suspect, officials say, announcing search is over

A "massive amount" of evidence was recovered at the "cluttered" home of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, authorities said Tuesday while announcing their nearly two-week-long search through the house was over.

“We have reached an end to the search of the Gilgo house. We’re going to be pulling out shortly,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told reporters outside the suspect’s home.

He stopped short of saying whether he believes any murders were committed inside that Massapequa Park property.

"We have obtained a massive amount of material, all of which has to be cataloged and analyzed and it's going to take some time," Tierney said.

Asked if anyone might have been killed at Heuermann's home, Tierney would not say.

"I don't believe, at this time, that we can say one way or the other," the prosecutor said. "The evidence does not point either way."

Police arrested Heuermann outside of his Manhattan office on July 13 in the most significant action in the decades-long investigation into bodies found along Gilgo Beach.

The architect from the New York City suburb of Massapequa Park has been charged in connection to the slayings of at least three women, whose bodies were buried on a remote stretch of beach highway.

Since the arrest, police have been tearing apart his house and yard looking to evidence connected for the deaths of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Costello, 27, and Megan Waterman, 22, or any other possible victims.

He's also considered a suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., on Monday. Seth Wenig / AP

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and has said, "I didn't do this," defense lawyer Michael Brown has said.

He is being held without bail.