Fewer people died in Maui fires than previously believed

Fewer people than previously died in the fires that ripped through Maui in August, the governor of Hawaii said in a video update on Friday.

He said the death toll has been revised downward to 97.

"Thank God," Gov. Josh Greene said, "fewer people passed away."

Previously, the official government number of deaths connected to the fires, which were stoked by an unusual and powerful wind event, was 115, according to the Maui Police Department.

Green suggested there still may be more confirmed deaths as investigators check out missing person's reports. He said 31 cases have yet to be concluded, though not all have been identified as lost or missing.

He said that the state Department of Defense and its anthropologists have been working to get a more accurate count.