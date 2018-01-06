Mega Millions $450M jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida

Someone's future just got a lot brighter in the Sunshine State.

A single $450 million jackpot-winning ticket in Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The $450 million jackpot was the fourth largest in the game's history. The jackpot has been rolling since October, when the last jackpot of $42 million was won by players in Michigan and Rhode Island, according to Mega Millions.

Recent changes were made to the game which decreased from 1 in 258.9 million to around 1 in 302.6 million, although officials have said the changes will create higher jackpots and give players better odds of winning secondary prizes like $1 million.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $656 million split by three tickets in three states in 2012, according to game officials.

The Powerball jackpot has also soared, and is at an estimated $570 million for Saturday's drawing.