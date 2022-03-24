Michigan school board president removed after she's accused of beating treasurer

A Michigan school board president allegedly choked and punched a board member during a meeting, before she was removed as panel leader, officials said Thursday.

The incident unfolded during an otherwise "mundane" gathering Wednesday morning in Flint, said board member and treasurer Laura MacIntyre, who was leading a meeting on finance issues.

MacIntyre said she was managing the order of comments from board members when now-former Flint Community Schools Board of Education President Danielle Green allegedly exploded.

"Very, very mundane. So mundane I don't even remember what it was that set her off," MacIntyre said Thursday.

Green allegedly walked to MacIntyre's seat "and got up right above me, towered over me and started wagging her finger at me," MacIntyre said.

"And I stood up, in surprise, to step back from her — at which point she grabbed my throat and started choking me," MacIntyre said. "She grabbed the top of my head and then slammed my head into the table and started punching my head."

Green did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday.

There was no obvious spark for the attack, said Charis Lee, school board counsel and a district spokeswoman.

"I was just told it was not provoked by individuals who saw it," Lee said Thursday.

Later in the day, trustees removed Green as president but not from the board itself.

There's no mechanism to recall a Flint school board member and only the governor would have such power, Lee and MacIntyre said

A rep for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

MacIntyre said she was treated by her physician Wednesday and was in concussion protocol Thursday.

“I’m physically in a lot of pain and struggling,” MacIntyre said.

There have been no arrests, and the incident is being investigated, Flint police Detective-Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.

"I can't say that an assault (at a school board meeting) was one that I can recall," Booth said. "Obviously, there are emotional issues that a school board discusses, and sometimes temperatures and personal temperatures go up a little. But I can't say that I can recall an assault that's taken place."

MacIntyre said she'll seek a restraining order against Green. The next school board meeting is set for April 13.

The two board members have known each other for years and have had no friction, MacIntyre said.

"We do not necessarily agree on everything, but we have a working relationship," MacIntyre said. "There have been disagreements in the past but nothing, nothing to warrant this at all."