A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning after part of the engine became exposed while it was in the air.
Passenger recorded footage shows the plane’s casing peeling back while en route from Denver to Orlando.
The metal surrounding the engine on the Boeing 737 appeared to cowl, scaring passengers and forcing an emergency landing. There were no reported injuries.
“United flight 293 from Denver to Orlando returned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines,” United Airlines said in a statement to NBC News. “The flight landed safely and taxied to a gate where customers deplaned normally. Customers have departed on a different aircraft to Orlando.”
A similar incident occurred on a United Airlines flight last year from California to Hawaii, which made an emergency landing when one of the 777’s engines became exposed.
The incident on the Boeing plane comes as the company is under new scrutiny from the FAA after structural cracks were found some of Boeing’s 737 Next Generation planes.