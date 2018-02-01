At least 2 dead after military C-130 plane crashes near Savannah airport

The death toll was unclear. The Chatham County coroner's office confirmed two fatalities in the crash, although The Associated Press initially reported five. At the news conference, Rivera added to the confusion by saying that the number of fatalities was unknown.

Authorities said no one on the ground was injured.

"It is highly doubtful that anyone survived the crash," the Chatham County coroner, Dr. Bill Wessinger, told NBC News on Wednesday afternoon. Savannah is the county seat of Chatham County.

The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was conducting a training mission when it crashed around 11:30 a.m. ET, according to the Georgia Air National Guard. Rivera said the plane, which was headed to Tucson, Arizona, had been decommissioned because it was one of the oldest airplanes in the Puerto Rican National Guard's inventory.

The plane was from the 156th Airlift Wing out of Puerto Rico, an Air Force spokesman told NBC News.

Witnesses told NBC affiliate in Savannah WSAV that the crash took place shortly after takeoff.

Images and videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from a fiery aircraft.

Gena Bilbo, a spokeswoman for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, said the plane didn't hit any cars on the roadway where it crashed — "which is an absolute miracle."

Power was cut to the area as crews worked to secure the scene, she said. She didn't know how many people were without electricity as a result.

The wreckage from the crash stretched all the way over to nearby railroad tracks, Bilbo said, forcing trains to stop running.

"The impact is huge," she said. "All we can do is try to mitigate it as best we can and say a prayer for the families involved." She added that it could be weeks before the affected roadway was reopened to vehicles.

Some commercial flights were delayed by the crash, which took place just off of airport property, officials with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment on the crash to NBC News, saying it was a military matter.

This story is breaking. Please check back for developments.