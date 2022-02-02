IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose relationship with colleague

Milwaukee police search for suspect in quintuple shooting near high school

Hours before the gunfire, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Feb. 1 — Feb. 7 to be Gun Violence Survivors Week.
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Four teenage girls and a woman were shot near a Milwaukee high school Tuesday night, according to police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the quintuple shooting, which happened at about 7:20 p.m. about a block away from Rufus King High School.

Police said officers first found three victims, ages 15, 16 and 17. The three were brought to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Later, two more victims, a 15-year-old and 20-year-old, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, arrived at local hospitals, police said. They are also expected to survive.

Police said they are searching for a suspect in the shootings.

Hours before the gunfire, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Feb. 1 - Feb. 7 to be Gun Violence Survivors Week in recognition of the negative impact of gun violence in the city.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.