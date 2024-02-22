Minnesota man suspected in slaying of Los Angeles woman found inside refrigerator

LOS ANGELES — A Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 31-year-old woman who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator at her Los Angeles apartment, authorities said Wednesday.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, who was on probation for narcotics offenses, was taken into custody at his home in Minneapolis on an unrelated federal warrant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials didn’t say what led homicide detectives to him.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office filed murder charges against Humphrey, who agreed to be extradited to California to face the charges in the slaying of Maleesa Mooney, the LAPD said.

An attorney listed in federal court records as representing someone matching Humphrey's name in a case that involves recent probable extradition to Los Angeles did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday night.

Officers found Mooney dead on Sept. 12 in downtown Los Angeles while conducting a welfare check, according to an autopsy report. Food that normally would be in the refrigerator was on a counter, the report said.

They opened the refrigerator and found Mooney inside, her wrists and ankles bound and her mouth gagged — all with clothing and other items, such as cords, the report said. An article of clothing was also wrapped around her neck, according to the report.

The body had blunt force injuries and lacerations and the cause of death was determined to be “homicidal violence,” the coroner’s report said.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or said if the suspect and victim knew each other.