Missing pregnant teen who is past her delivery date may be in danger, Texas officials say

Authorities in Texas are searching for a pregnant teen who is past her delivery date and believed to be in danger.

Savanah Soto, 18, was last seen in a Kia Optima about 2 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Grissom Road in Leon Valley, the city’s police department said Tuesday in a statement.

“Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” police said, noting a CLEAR Alert was issued for the missing teen.

The CLEAR Alert was created by the Texas Legislature in 2019, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is meant to help law enforcement in finding and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death. CLEAR stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue.

Savanah Soto. Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Leon Valley posted on its Facebook page: “Ms. Soto, who is pregnant and has passed her delivery date, has caused significant concern among her family members after missing an essential medical appointment. The family initially reached out to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), and a CLEAR alert was issued.”

The city added: "The Leon Valley Police Department has initiated an investigation into her disappearance. Detectives and officers are actively investigating and seeking additional witnesses and information."

Leon Valley is about 12 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Soto is 5-foot-1, weighs about 115 ponds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. If anyone has information about Soto’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact Leon Valley police at 210-812-3259.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.