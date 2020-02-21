Missing Washington state woman's body found near Hawaii beach, husband arrested

A 43-year-old suburban Seattle man has been arrested after the body of his wife was found near a Hawaii beach, police said.
Smriti Saxena, 41, of Bellevue, Washington, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was last seen at Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa, reported Hawaii News Now.
Her body was found Wednesday "in the general area where" she was last seen, according a statement by Hawaiʻi Island Police.
Her husband, Sonam Saxena, also of Bellevue, has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said.
Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the south beach area of 'Anaehoʻomalu Bay, on the northwest side of the big island, on Tuesday night, to call police.