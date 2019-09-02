Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Saphora Smith and Caroline Radnofsky
The U.S. Coast Guard was dispatched to rescue more than 30 people caught in a fire on a boat off Santa Cruz Island early on Monday.
Rescuers rushed to the scene after the 75-foot boat was reported as being on fire, the Coast Guard said in a tweet on Monday.
A group of crew members were rescued from the vessel and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers, they announced. One crew member suffered minor injuries.
"Multiple rescue assets" were dispatched to help "people in distress" and were joined by rescuers from local agencies, the Coast Guard added.
Santa Cruz Island is part of the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Ventura, north of Los Angeles.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for details.