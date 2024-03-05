Multiple arrests made in case of body parts found in a Long Island park

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with human body parts discovered last week in a Long Island park, a source close to the investigation told NBC New York on Tuesday.

It remains unclear how many people were taken into custody and on what charges. Two sources familiar with the case say investigators are looking into whether a love triangle was a motive, NBC New York reported.

Homicide detectives searched a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville on Tuesday morning, according to NBC New York. The home is about a 15-minute drive from Southards Pond Park in Babylon Village, where six body parts were recovered.

State police confirmed they processed another crime scene in Bethpage State Park, a roughly 10-minute drive from Railroad Avenue, in connection with the case, NBC New York reported.

The Suffolk County Police Department declined to confirm the arrests or the house search, writing in an email, “We don’t have any updates on the case at this time.”

A student walking to school found a "severed left arm" at Southards Pond Park on Thursday morning. The police were called, and a cadaver dog discovered a leg and another arm in the area.

A head, parts of a leg and a third arm were later recovered from the park. The body parts appeared to have been discarded recently.

Investigators believe the body parts belong to at least one man and one woman. DNA testing is being carried out to identify the victims. Gang-related activity has not been ruled out.