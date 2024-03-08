Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer, officially divorced last month.

The “May December” star, 42, filed for divorce in July in France and it was finalized last month, ending their 11 years of marriage, a representative for Portman confirmed to NBC News.

Portman and Millepied, 46, live in France and share two children together: 12-year-old son, Aleph, and 7-year-old daughter, Amalia.

The pair met on the set of the 2010 film "Black Swan," for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award. They married in a Jewish ceremony at a private home near Big Sur, California, in August 2012.

The split comes after reports surfaced in May 2023 that Millepied had an extramarital affair.

Portman has had a busy year and is nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical for her role in “May December,” which stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

She’s also set to star in the Guy Ritchie’s heist film “Fountain of Youth” and will star and produce an Apple TV+ limited series, “Lady in the Lake,” a series adaptation of the book by Laura Lippman.