NBA star Kevin Porter in police custody under suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend

The Houston Rockets guard is expected to be charged with assault and strangulation in New York City, law enforcement sources said.
Kevin Porter Jr. during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, on March 26, 2023. Jason Miller / Getty Images file
By Jonathan Dienst, Marc Santia and Antonio Planas

NBA star Kevin Porter Jr. is in custody Monday at a New York City police precinct under suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The Houston Rockets guard is currently in the 17th Precinct in Midtown Manhattan and will be charged with assault and strangulation, sources said.

Porter, 23, allegedly attacked his girlfriend overnight at the Millennium Hotel Broadway Times Square. Porter's girlfriend was hospitalized with at least one broken bone and bruising, according to the sources.

Hotel security alerted police. The incident began after both had been out, she later returned to the hotel room and he got locked out. That's when the incident escalated, the sources said.

The Houston Rockets did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

In October, Porter and the Rockets agreed to terms on a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension.

Porter's behavior has caught the attention of the league and teams in the past, including a food-throwing incident when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and refusing to play in the second half of a game while on the Rockets.

Porter averaged about 19 points, five rebounds and nearly six assists per game last season for the Rockets.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

