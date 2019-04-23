Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 7:38 PM UTC / Updated April 23, 2019, 8:07 PM UTC By Erik Ortiz

HAMDEN, Conn. — One of two officers who opened fire on an unarmed black couple inside of a car in New Haven, Connecticut, should have turned his body camera on sooner, while the other officer failed to turn his on at all, state police said Tuesday.

In releasing video and audio from the April 16 shooting in which a 22-year-old female passenger was wounded by police gunfire, Connecticut State Police Commissioner James Rovella said that "in a perfect world without the stressors" the bodycams would have been properly employed.

Rovella confirmed during a news conference that investigators "did not find a gun" on the driver, Paul Witherspoon III. While bodycam video from one of the officers showed Witherspoon getting out of his car and appearing to surrender, Rovella said, the video was being sent for forensic enhancements as part of the investigation.

The release of the video and 911 audio follows multiple days of protests after residents in New Haven and neighboring Hamden as well as students from Yale University, near where the shooting occurred, demanded the footage be made public.

"This is unheard of that we're putting it out so quickly," Rovella said. "What's important is transparency and trust."

The incident occurred just after 4:15 a.m. April 16 on a residential street less than a mile from Yale University's campus, according to Connecticut State Police.

At the time, Hamden police were investigating reports of an armed robbery at a gas station in Hamden, a majority white town of 60,900 bordering New Haven to the north.

A Yale police officer who had been patrolling the campus joined a Hamden police officer "based on a 911 call reporting that a person driving the vehicle had a gun," Yale said in a news release last week.

In a 911 call placed at the gas station, the caller told dispatch that a "regular customer driving a red car ... pulled a gun at the guy who delivered the paper" and it was "clear he was asking for money outside."

The driver of the car was later identified as Witherspoon, 21. His passenger, Stephanie Washington, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, university officials said. An updated condition was not immediately provided Tuesday.

State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus said during a news conference last week that officers opened fire when the driver "exited the vehicle in an abrupt manner" and turned toward them. However, no weapon was found at the scene at the time, officials said.

Footage from the scene after an officer-involved shooting occurred in New Haven, Conn., on April 16, 2019. Larry Mingrone / via Facebook

Before the bodycam footage was released, surveillance video from the street captured only part of the incident. It appeared to show Hamden police Officer Devin Eaton parking his SUV to the rear of the red Honda Civic and exiting with his gun drawn. At that moment, the driver was exiting the vehicle. The officer fired as he crossed to the passenger's side of the Civic and continued to fire his weapon before running away.

In another surveillance video from the scene, the Yale officer, Terrance Pollock, appeared to step out of his car with his weapon drawn. He then retreated away from his vehicle, which was left in drive and began rolling forward.

Rovella on Tuesday called the scene "chaotic," and said that Pollock's body camera and dashboard camera were not turned on, Rovella said Tuesday.

Eaton's body camera was only clicked on after the shooting began, and the audio did not kick in until after he had already run away from Witherspoon's car. He could be heard shouting, "Shots fired."

Rovella said the lack of video and audio that should have been turned on was "inconsistent" with policies and procedures.

Witherspoon's attorney, Michael Dolan, said earlier Tuesday that the surveillance footage "supports our claim that he wasn't doing anything wrong, and that the police officers acted inappropriately and it would appear with at least reckless abandon."

The entire incident lasted about five or six seconds. New Haven police arrived at the scene after the shots were fired.

Witherspoon was detained and released after the shooting, the Hartford Courant reported. His uncle, Rodney Williams, said the initial robbery report was an exaggerated claim based on heated words Witherspoon had with a newspaper delivery worker at the gas station, and that his nephew wasn't armed.

The Connecticut State's Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate the shooting along with state police.

Eaton has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. He was previously an officer in New Haven before joining the Hamden police force less than three years ago.

Pollock, a 16-year veteran of the Yale department, was also placed on paid leave.

Both officers involved in the shooting are black.

Neither Hamden town officials nor Yale immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

At a community listening forum in Hamden on Monday night, residents, social activists and faith leaders demanded the release of the bodycam footage, and called for the officers involved to be fired and an independent investigation be conducted.

"It's nothing but the grace of God that my nephew's here," Williams said.

He added that just because his nephew wasn't shot, doesn't mean he isn't haunted by what happened.

"He's traumatized for the rest of his life," he added.

Hamden resident James Atwell, who is black, said the policing culture in his town must change.

"I can see who they were protecting, but who were they serving?" he asked before bringing the focus back to Washington.

"She almost lost her life," he added. "She didn't deserve that."