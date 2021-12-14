New Jersey landlord to pay historic $4.5 million settlement in federal sexual harassment suit

A New Jersey landlord will pay a historic $4.5 million settlement in a federal lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed susceptible tenants for more than 15 years, including asking for sexual favors, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Joseph Centanni, 74, of Mountainside, who has owned hundreds of rental units in and near Elizabeth, New Jersey, has agreed to the multi-million dollar settlement to resolve a Fair Housing Act lawsuit that protects tenants from harassment and discrimination, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The settlement, which federal prosecutors said must still be approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, “Is the largest monetary settlement the department has ever obtained in a case alleging sexual harassment in housing.”

Under the terms of the proposed consent decree, Centanni will pay $4,392,950 in damages to tenants and prospective tenants “harmed by his harassment,” the statement said.

He must also pay an additional $107,050 civil penalty to the U.S. government, the maximum civil penalty allowed under the Fair Housing Act, according to the statement.

“This lawsuit and historic settlement send a clear message that the Department will not stand by idly as landlords abuse their power to prey on vulnerable tenants,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said.

“Sexual harassment of tenants is abhorrent and unlawful, and has devastating consequences on victims," Clarke said. "The Justice Department stands as committed as ever to aggressively pursuing landlords and housing providers who engage in this violative and threatening conduct.”

Centanni has sold all his properties as part of the settlement, the statement said. He is also permanently banned “from owning and managing residential rental properties in the future."

Centanni’s lawyer, Raymond Londa, said Tuesday his client maintains his innocence.

“Mr. Centanni settled the matter to avoid protracted litigation,” Londa said. “The consent decree does not in any way, shape or form constitute an admission or acknowledgment of wrongdoing or liability by Mr. Centanni. He continues to deny the allegations made in this and in other cases.”

The federal complaint against Centanni was filed in August 2020.

It alleged Centanni demanded sexual favors, like oral sex, to get or keep housing, the Justice Department statement said. He also offered housing benefits such as reduced rent in exchange for sexual favors and touched tenants and applicants in a way that was sexual and unwanted, the statement said.

Centanni harassed women, as well as men who are gay or bisexual, according to the statement.

One such example occurred in 2019, according to the DOJ complaint against Centanni, seen by NBC News. A female tenant approached Centanni about difficulty paying her rent. Centanni offered to connect her to rental assistance and asked what she would do for him in exchange, the suit said. He then brought her to an empty apartment. There, he asked her for a massage and exposed himself, the complaint said.

The Justice Department said in its release that there are separate, ongoing criminal prosecutions against Centanni brought by the Office of the Union County Prosecutor.

That office has accused Centanni of coercing 20 tenants into sexual acts in exchange for financial relief, the release said. Centanni is charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual assault, 1 count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, and 21 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the release.

Centanni has remained free on bail since being initially charged in March, according to NJ.com. He is next scheduled to appear in state court in January, the news outlet reported.