New York City cancer doctor kills herself and her baby, police say

A New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her baby in her home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, an oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, shot her baby and then herself at their home in Somers, a town about 50 miles northeast of New York City, around 7 a.m. on Saturday, New York State Police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, according to information from state police, which adds that "the scene is consistent with a murder/suicide."

It is unclear how old the baby was or whether anyone else was in the home at the time. A New York State Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions.

According to Mount Sinai's website, Cascetta treated breast, bone, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers. She worked as site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center, a treatment center for cancer and blood disorders, and as an assistant professor of medicine within the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College, where she was inducted into a national honor society "for demonstrating excellence in humanistic clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service," according to her Mount Sinai webpage. She had also been studying for a Master of Health Administration degree at Cornell University as of 2022.

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

If you are pregnant or a new mother and you are in crisis, the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 in English and Spanish. Call or text the hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.