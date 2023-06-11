New York firefighter drowns in Jersey Shore while trying to save his teen daughter

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A New York firefighter drowned Friday morning after jumping into the water at the Jersey Shore to save his teen daughter who got caught in rough surf, officials said.

The firefighter was identified as 39-year-old Mark Batista from Teaneck, N.J. a member of the FDNY, the department confirmed.

Multiple units responded to Sylvania Avenue Beach at around 8:38 a.m. after witnesses reported two swimmers in distress, according to a Facebook post from the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders.

Firefighter Mark Batista. FDNY

The teen girl was found approximately 10 minutes later by rescue swimmers and taken to a hospital for medical attention. She is expected to recover, NBC New York reported.

Batista was found submerged in water at around 10 a.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Rescue units included the U.S. Coast Guard, the Avon-by-the-Sea Police Department and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, FDNY spokesperson Jim Long said the department was "heartbroken" to learn of Batista's death.

“Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter," Long said. "We join his family in mourning his tragic passing.”

Following the incident, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to swimmers not to go in the water when there are no lifeguards on duty.

There were no lifeguards were on duty at Sylvania Avenue Beach Friday morning when Batista drowned, and they're not scheduled to be until June 17, NBC New York reported.