New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang was hospitalized Friday after experiencing pain from an apparent kidney stone, his campaign said.

"After experiencing abdominal pain this morning, Andrew Yang visited an emergency room where he was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone," according to a campaign statement.

Yang remained at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn.

"His public events for the day are cancelled, but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead," the campaign statement said.

Yang and his family spent their Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium for Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season.

The former presidential candidate enjoys high name recognition and early polling suggests he has a slight edge in a crowded Democratic primary field.