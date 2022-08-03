NYC woman sues at-home wellness app Soothe claiming she was raped by masseur

A New York City woman has filed a lawsuit against wellness app Soothe claiming she was raped by a masseur sent to her home — and she wasn’t the massage therapist’s first sexual assault victim, her lawyer said.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed Monday, was gifted a massage on the Soothe app as a Valentine’s Day present on Feb. 14 by her husband who was out of town.

The app offers on-demand, at-home massages and beauty services.

But when the massage therapist, allegedly operating under the fake name “Hernando Giraldo,” arrived to her Brooklyn home, he “sexually assaulted and raped” Doe and fled the scene, according to the complaint.

He is still at large, according to the lawsuit.

“I’ve been traumatized by this event. Since he knows where I live, I have the fear of this monster returning to my home,” Doe said in a pre-recorded video statement shared by her lawyer, with her face blurred.

“I’ve entered therapy on my own dime and wake up a million times at night at the slightest sound, this fear of another attack,” she added.

The suit was filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court against Soothe Inc, which is based in California, and Evident ID, based in Georgia, which conducts criminal background checks and identity verification for the app service.

The complaint accuses both companies of negligence and negligent hiring, retention and supervision of its employees, resulting in a failure to protect customer safety.

The masseur was a “sexual predator” who “had been previously arrested for sexually assaulting another female Soothe customer,” the lawsuit said. Doe's attorney, Nathan Werksman, said this information came from the New York City Police Department.

Police couldn’t comment to NBC News about the alleged assault, given that Werksman knew little about the incident, including the suspect’s real name or where it happened.

Werksman said police told him they know the real identity of Giraldo, but it has not been shared with him or his client.

The lawsuit states that both Evident ID and Soothe should have known that Giraldo wasn’t the masseur’s real name, should have known that he previously sexually assaulted a female Soothe customer and was arrested following it, and they were responsible for keeping customers safe from sexual assault and rape.

Doe suffered “serious personal injuries, emotional distress, mental pain and suffering” as a result of the assault, and seeks unspecified damages, according to the complaint.

The New York City Police Department confirmed a complaint report for rape was filed on Feb. 14 in the 81st Precinct, which serves the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in northern Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.

In the investigation into Doe’s alleged rape, DNA evidence was collected from a scarf the perpetrator left at the scene, Werksman said, citing police. Investigators told him they conducted searches for the perpetrator in different locations in New York but were unable to locate him.

Doe said that she’s considered moving out of her home following the incident, “upending my life just to flee my grasp of this predator Soothe sent to my doorstep.”

Doe said in her video statement that she and her husband reported the incident to Soothe, but didn’t hear back until they contacted the company’s CEO on LinkedIn.

“Soothe provided us with a fake name, an alias for an individual police believe has a prior record for committing this same exact horrendous crime,” she said.

“I filed a lawsuit to stand up as a survivor of sexual assault and to seek justice for the way my life has been destroyed by the negligence of Soothe and others,” she concluded.

Soothe provides services in dozens of cities across the U.S. Its website states all providers are fully licensed and certified, and background checked with ongoing criminal monitoring.

Soothe announced a partnership with Evident ID in August 2020 for credential verification and background check services.

In a statement, Soothe Inc. told NBC News: “Our number one priority is the safety of our clients, and we take this allegation very seriously.”

“We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding any and all harm to our clients or providers who use our platform. We work diligently to ensure all independent contractor therapists using our app are vigorously reviewed to ensure they meet our safety and licensing standards. We are actively working with authorities on this ongoing investigation," the statement said.

NBC News has also reached out to Evident ID for comment Wednesday and has not heard back.

Werksman is demanding to know how the alleged perpetrator ended up on the platform and was allowed to remain on it.

“Our client wants to recover for the horrific trauma of being sexually assaulted and raped in her own home, and to ensure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen to any other Soothe customers,” Werksman told NBC News.

Soothe and Evident ID haven’t commented to Doe nor her legal representation on the alleged prior rape incident, Werksman said. Soothe and Evident ID haven’t filed responses to the lawsuit yet.