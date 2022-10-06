NYPD vehicle strikes 'multiple pedestrians' on crowded Bronx street sidewalk

An NYPD vehicle collided with a car before striking "multiple pedestrians" on a Bronx sidewalk Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 3 p.m. EDT near the intersection of Hoe and Westchester Avenues, which is a little more than two miles east of Yankee Stadium, police said.

Two officers were in their marked cruiser when it ran into a civilian's car and "as a result of the collision, the police vehicle mounted a curb and struck multiple pedestrians," according to an NYPD statement.

The number of pedestrians struck and the seriousness of their injuries was not immediately known.

The officers were responding to larceny call when it was cut off in traffic, NBC New York reported.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.