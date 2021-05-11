A California police officer was fatally shot and another was injured while serving a search warrant Monday.

Few details were available Tuesday morning in the shooting, which occurred at an apartment on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo.

The injured officer was stable at a hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The suspected shooter, who has not been identified, was killed by police.

A San Luis Obispo Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty as a result of a shooting that occurred while SLOPD officers were serving a search warrant today. — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 11, 2021

The names of the officers also had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss."

San Luis Obispo is on California's Central Coast, about 100 miles north of Santa Barbara.