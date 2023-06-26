IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Officials say they can't win a murder case in shooting death of Florida mother who came to neighbor's door

Susan Lorincz will be prosecuted for manslaughter in the slaying of  Ajike "AJ" Owens, who officials say was killed amid a feud over her kids playing in a nearby field.
Susan Louise Lorincz
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.Marion County Sheriff's Office
By David K. Li

Prosecutors say they have "insufficient" evidence to make a murder case against the white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door.

Susan Louise Lorincz will be prosecuted for manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in the death of Ajike "AJ" Owens, State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson said Monday.

The burden for a second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove "beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt, the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing," Gladson said in a statement.

"Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing," he said. "As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder."

Lorincz could face up to 30 years behind bars if convicted.

Ajike "AJ" Owens.
Ajike "AJ" Owens.@Ben Crump via Twitter

Lorincz, 58, had a long-standing “neighborhood feud” with Owens about the mother's children playing in a field near Lorincz's home, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has said.

That feud culminated June 2, when authorities said Lorincz shot Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, through a closed door in Ocala.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Marlene Lenthang contributed.