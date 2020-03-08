One dead, at least 17 injured in shootout at Cleveland motorcycle club party

One person died and at least 17 others were injured after a shooting Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, at a party thrown by multiple motorcycle clubs.
Cleveland Police responded to a call just before midnight Saturday where they found multiple people shot, one fatally, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. The injuries were varying in degree, and victims were brought to nearby hospitals.
The shooting happened after a fight broke out a party being held by multiple motorcycle clubs, WKYC reported. The fight was between two clubs and the shots were first fired as people were being escorted out of the party. People thrown out of the party returned to the private club during the shooting to exchange gunfire, Cleveland.com reported.
It is not immediately clear how many shots were fired, or why the fight broke out. NBC News was not able to immediately reach Cleveland Police on Sunday, but authorities told Cleveland.com they are working to determine how many shooters were involved. The man killed in the fight has not been identified by authorities.