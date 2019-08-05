Breaking News Emails
A bus driver was arrested for allegedly locking one of her passengers in the luggage compartment of their Boston-bound coach on Sunday, authorities said.
The Peter Pan bus driver, 49-year-old Wendy Helena Alberty, was booked on suspicion of unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Connecticut state police said.
The victim called 911 at about 4 p.m. from inside the luggage compartment while the bus was on Interstate 84, headed toward Boston, officials said. The call was tracked to the bus and it was pulled over in Union, Connecticut.
The driver who was operating the bus when it was pulled over, identified by police as a male, opened the luggage compartments and they found the woman inside, according to a report written by Trooper Robert Hunter.
"The female victim was asked if she needed medical attention to which she refused," Hunter wrote. "She further stated that she had been purposefully locked inside by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag. The female driver was still on the bus as a passenger and was identified as the accused Wendy Alberty."
It wasn't immediately clear if Alberty, a New Jersey resident, had hired lawyer by Monday.
Peter Pan, based in Springfield, Massachusetts, said Monday it's cooperating with Connecticut investigators.
Alberty has been with the company since 2012 and previously had an "exemplary" employment record, according to Peter Pan.
"Over her tenure she has received many customer commendations for her safe driving and customer service," according to a company statement.
Alberty has been suspended.