Patrick Mahomes's father arrested for alleged DWI in Texas

The arrest comes a week before before his son Patrick Mahomes is set to lead the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
By Rebecca Cohen and Diana Dasrath

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to a booking report from Saturday.

Mahomes Sr. was charged with a DWI and booked at Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, according to the report.

The booking report did not detail whether Mahomes Sr., 53, was released and whether there is a bond amount set for him.

Representatives for Mahomes Sr. did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The arrest comes just days before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

