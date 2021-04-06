IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Paul Pierce out at ESPN after video showing drinking and half-dressed women posted on Instagram Live

Pierce, who spent most of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, worked for ESPN as an analyst on "NBA Countdown" and was often featured on "The Jump."
Image: ESPN Annoucers, Paul Pierce, Michelle Beadle, Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups
ESPN Annoucers, Paul Pierce, Michelle Beadle, Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups on set during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.Rey Josue II / NBAE via Getty Images file
By Elisha Fieldstadt and Diana Dasrath

ESPN and NBA champion Paul Pierce have parted ways after the basketball star shared a video on social media of him smoking and drinking with half-dressed women, multiple sources close to the situation tell NBC News.

The split comes after Pierce posted the inappropriate video on his Instagram Live over the weekend. ESPN, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, declined to comment.

Pierce, who spent most of his 19-season NBA career with the Boston Celtics, worked for ESPN as an analyst on "NBA Countdown" and was often featured on "The Jump" with host Rachel Nichols. Pierce, 43, is married with three kids.

On Monday, as news of Pierce's ousting began to get out, he posted a video to Twitter of him laughing. "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree," he wrote, referring to his nickname "The Truth."

On Instagram, he posted a video thanking his "supporters" and his "haters."

"Bigger and better things coming, baby," Pierce said. "Fall twice, get up three times. Just remember to smile."

Pierce, in fact, may not be out of work for long. Shortly after news broke that ESPN had dropped him, Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy appeared to be recruiting him on Twitter for his sports and pop culture blog.

