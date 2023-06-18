Pennsylvania trooper killed in shootout with gunman who had engaged police

A Pennsylvania state trooper was killed in a shootout with a suspect who earlier had confronted police at a state barracks, where another officer was injured, authorities said.

Police said the suspect "engaged" and confronted officers at a barracks in Mifflintown Borough, about 45 miles northwest of the state capital, Harrisburg, about 12:45 p.m.

A trooper was struck by gunfire and hospitalized with serious injuries, state police said in a statement.

The suspect fled, and officers mounted a search that led to Walker Township, in the same county, Juniata, shortly before 3 p.m., state police said.

Troopers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the gunman and one trooper died, the agency said.

The names of the trooper and suspect were not immediately released. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris went to the hospital where the wounded trooper was being treated, state police said.

On Twitter Saturday night, the governor said he and first lady Lori "send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing."

The motive for the shootings was under investigation.